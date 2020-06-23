Children’s healthy snack brand Timios launches WhatsApp based bot to directly connect with consumers

Timios, a Bangalore-based packaged healthy snack brand for children has launched a Whatsapp based bot to sell products directly to customers. This move is in line with the company’s plan to focus on direct to consumer channels to explore newer categories of consumers and to strengthen communication with existing customers.

Timios has a range of healthy food products designed for children. Timios products are age appropriate covering age ranges starting from 6 months to 12 years. Each product is made with 100 percent natural ingredients and contains zero preservatives. With 7 categories of products, Timios offers finger food, munchies, energy bars, breakfast cereal, biscuits, probiotic bites and much more. Each of these products are designed in suitable portions to provide the necessary nutrition.

Commenting on this, Aswani Chaitanya, CEO and Co-Founder of Timios said, “ Selling directly to consumers is becoming increasingly popular among retailers, brands and consumers. For a customer, ordering products on WhatsApp is easy, flexible and quick. On the other hand, for brands it’s a great way to build stronger relationships with their target audience and to engage with newer categories of customers. In addition to this, due to the current situation and extended stays at home, a lot of parents are happy to order directly from brands rather than waiting to place an order through other online marketplaces that are already inundated with increased traffic. The turnaround time in a direct order is much faster and the whole process offers a seamless experience”

Timios was founded by brother sister duo Aswani Chaitanya and Hima Bindu in 2016. The idea came about when Aswani moved to India from the UK in 2014 after spending about 15 years at top tier investment banks. Once he returned with family, as parents, Aswani and his wife were in search of healthy age appropriate snacks for their two young boys. Unlike in the developed markets, there were no options for healthy yet tasty snacks designed for children. He realized the gap in the market and teamed up with his sister Hima Bindu, who holds a Masters degree in Nutrition and has worked as a research associate at an agriculture university and as part of the research and development team of a leading FMCG company. The duo founded Timios to create healthy yet flavourful and age appropriate food products for children.

In addition to the Whatsapp store, Timios is also available on their website www.mytimios.com, online platforms like Amazon, Bigbasket, Firstcry and Flipkart. With 250+ orders every day, the company also sells its products in over 350 offline stores.