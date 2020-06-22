Myntra acquires 2.5 lakh new customers on day 1 of EORS

The 12th edition of Myntra’s flagship EORS, opened to a thumping reception from shoppers, with the fashion behemoth selling over 15 lakh products during the first 12 hours.

Consumers in tier II and III cities have exhibited positive sentiments and enthusiasm for the event. There is a 100 percent rise in orders over last year and 92 percent growth in the number of shoppers, YoY from these geographies. Top tier II cities leading on the first day of EORS were, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Jammu, while Imphal, Aizwal and Panchkula were leading tier III cities. Myntra registered the highest ever number of app downloads and new customer acquisitions on day one in the history of EORS.

A quick look into the products ordered on the first day of EORS reveals that the focus of a majority of shoppers has been to procure kurta, t-shirts, shorts, kidswear and work from home wear, among others. Most of the men shopped for T-shirts, while women picked kurtas in greater numbers. Beauty and Personal Care, Fashion Essentials, Kids wear, and Home décor are witnessing strong growth at about 50 percent YOY on average.

The most popular brands on day one have been HRX, H&M and Roadster among others.

The 2-day price reveal period attracted over 40 lakh visitors who wishlisted items prior to the event. More than 3 lakh customers availed early access, while the VIP slots known as Gold Slots, also witnessed over 3 lakh shoppers, placing orders for over 14 lakh items in total, before the start of the sale. Another major highlight was the ‘Shout & Earn’ that has been hugely popular and tried by 15 lakh people so far.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “The 12th edition of EORS has performed to our expectations so far and it is extremely encouraging to witness the numbers grow as the event progresses. This has restored our confidence in the market as the nation treads towards normalcy and we are looking forward to continuing the momentum for the remainder of the event. The collection offered by our brand partners has attracted the shoppers across the country, especially in the tier 2 and 3 markets. We have acquired a record high of 2.5 lakh new customers and traffic to our platform currently stands at 3X of normal days.”