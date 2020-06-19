‘Amazon Flex’ delivery program now in over 35 Indian cities

Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of the ‘Amazon Flex’ delivery program to more than 35 cities in the country.

The global delivery program, launched in June 2019 in India, aims to create part time work opportunities where individuals can create their own schedule and earn Rs 120 to 140 per hour by delivering packages to Amazon customers.

“The expansion of the program from 3 cities in June 2019 to 35 cities in June 2020 has created tens of thousands of part-time opportunities for individuals in metros and non-metro cities such as Raipur, Hubli, Gwalior and Nashik among others,” the company said in a statement.

It said that the expansion of the program will help scale Amazon India’s delivery capability at a time when demand for doorstep delivery has increased.

Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India, said: “As we continue to scale and further grow the program to more than 35 cities across the country, Amazon Flex will add tremendous value in serving our customers so they can stay home and practice social distancing.”