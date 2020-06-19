Dairy Day introduces ice creams with immunity boosting ingredients

Dairy Day, an ice cream brand in India, with extensive presence in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa and Pondicherry announced the launch of Dairy Day PLUS, a unique range of Ice Creams having immunity boosting ingredients.

Dairy Day PLUS is a range of ice cream variants that retains all the goodness of Dairy Day with added special proven ingredients to boost immunity, which is need of the hour. The Dairy Day PLUS range will initially see two new flavours namely, Haldi (Turmeric) Ice Cream and Chyawanprash Ice Cream.

The food industry is undergoing unprecedented changes, with consumers seeking healthy and immunity boosting products. The Dairy Day PLUS range of ice creams taps into these emerging trends and will deliver products with outstanding taste manufactured in a safe and hygienic manner. All the products by Dairy Day are innovated, developed and produced at Dairy Day’s state-of-the-art facility in Karnataka.

The Haldi (Turmeric) Ice Cream contains three immunity boosting ingredients – Turmeric, Pepper and Honey, while the Chyawanprash Ice Cream will let the consumers enjoy the richness of Amla (Gooseberry), Dates and Honey. These ingredients along with the goodness of milk will aid in boosting immunity. Dairy Day is manufacturing both Turmeric and Chyawanprash ice creams without adding any artificial flavours and artificial colours.

M N Jaganath, Co-founder, Dairy Day said, “Dairy Day is known for its innovative and unique flavours and maintaining the highest standards of Food safety and hygiene. During this unprecedented time, consumers are seeking out additional measures to build & strengthen their immunity. Our focus is on keeping our customers safe and healthy with our entire range of products. With the introduction of Dairy Day PLUS, we are adding to our existing range these two products with proven immunity boosting ingredients. Since Centuries we have been consuming Haldi (Turmeric) Doodh (Milk) and people have been advised to have a glass of Milk after having a spoon of Chyawanprash to build immunity. Now Dairy Day is the first company to introduce these in ice creams, making it convenient for consumers and their families to enjoy tasty ice cream with proven immunity boosting ingredients.”

The Haldi (Turmeric) and Chyawanprash Ice Creams are priced at Rs 20 for 60ml cup and the 70 0ml take home pack will be offered at a special introductory price of Rs 199. These unique new flavors will be available across 30,000 plus outlets in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Pondicherry.