Lavie forays into functional fashion with launch of Lavie Sport

Lavie, a premium lifestyle brand launched in 2010, has established itself as one of India’s leading handbag brands. As the new decade begins, Lavie is set to create new benchmarks in functional fashion with the launch of Lavie Sport.

Aimed at the style-conscious millennial, Lavie Sport will feature a unisex catalogue of 102 everyday backpacks, duffels, and carryalls. Dynamically blending fashion with function, this new range is set to redefine the category and complement any outfit, with a wide selection of colours and hues to choose from. Each piece will have an array of features, with utilitarian details such as front quick access pockets, anti-theft zippers, mesh back padding and multiple spacious compartments found throughout the collection. With the best of designs for both men and women, functional fashion has found a new home.

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Goenka, Chief Operating Officer of Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. said, “Lavie has always been committed to crafting superior products and keeping our end customers at the heart of all our operations. With the growing popularity of the ‘athleisure’ segment, and an increased interest in living healthy and fashionable lifestyles, we felt this the perfect time to introduce Lavie Sport to the market.”

Lavie first established itself as one of India’s leading handbag brands with the launch of its inaugural collection in 2010. A stylish footwear collection under the brand name Fé Lavie was launched shortly thereafter. In the years since it has grown rapidly, and expanded into a wide array of segments. As the nation’s number one handbag brand, Lavie products are presently sold in 14 states across India.

Lavie Sport products are available on www.lavieworld.com, and authorised offline and online retailers such as Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart.