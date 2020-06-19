Vega launches SÉRY, a new age make-up brand

Vega, one of the leading personal care appliances and beauty accessory brands in India, announced the launch of SÉRY Cosmetics in India.

This innovative make-up brand launched its products through e-commerce channels including its own website.

The products follow a stick design form that is extremely easy to use and helps in applying the right amount of make-up..

On SÉRY’s launch, Sandeep Jain, Promoter of SÉRY said, “We are delighted to introduce SÉRY and excited about presenting an exclusive make-up range for our Indian consumers. The brand includes a range of lip, eyes and face products with formulations enriched with natural ingredients. The core aim of the brand is easing make-up application on-the-move. It comes in a stick format that is convenient, and ready to use. The purpose of SÉRY is to create a line of products that capture the essence of today’s women.”

The products are curated and formulated with meticulous research and are enriched with natural ingredients such as Red Raspberries, Vitamin E, and Castor Oil. Customers can buy some of the brand’s signature products such as, ‘Capture D’ Matte Lasting Lip Color’, ‘Fix ‘N’ Click Foundation Stick’, and ‘Xpress Lash Volumising Mascara’ from their website or Amazon India.

The products are researched and formulated in Italy and are manufactured in India.