ITC’s Sunfeast Dark Fantasy & Frozen Bottle collaborate to lift consumer spirits amidst the new normal

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy from ITC Ltd. has collaborated with Frozen Bottle to launch an exclusive chocolatey menu. This range of indulgent dessert and beverage creations will witness the coming together of two ‘food wizards’ who aspire to serve ‘indulgence in a bottle’ and help consumers uplift their spirits, in the comfort of their home.

The enticing range will include an assortment of chocolatey desserts and beverages, infused with Dark Fantasy cookies which consumers can order through online food aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato. These offerings have been thoughtfully co-crafted by a team of food and beverage experts at Sunfeast Dark Fantasy and Frozen Bottle for consumers to satiate their growing desire and appetite for delicious treats in the current times. The tempting creations will be made in-store, in compliance with the highest safety, hygiene and quality standards.

The menu includes the following eight offerings in the formats of cake jars, milkshakes and sundaes.

The new menu offerings are available to consumers first in Bengaluru and Chennai from June 12, 2020 and then in the other cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Manipal, Kolar, Belgaum, Kochi, Koyampuththoor, Guwahati, Neemrana, Kota, Jaipur, Goa, Madgaon, Noida, Gurgaon, Thiruvananthapuram, Thiruvalla, Kottayam, Calicut, Nellore, Guntur and Vijayawada.

The creations will be available in the price range from Rs 69 to Rs 209.