Hamdard Laboratories India forays into the ‘ready to drink’ segment with RoohAfza Fusion and RoohAfza Milkshake

Hamdard Laboratories India is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of ‘ready to drink’ products. The brand is taking their widely loved and recognized RoohAfza into two new extensions – RoohAfza Fusion and RoohAfza Milkshake.

Hamdard Laboratories, Foods Division has launched a unique fusion of RoohAfza with real fruit juices in a convenient ready to drink, Tetrapak format for the Indian market. RoohAfza Fusion promises the refreshing burst of RoohAfza with the fresh taste of fruit juices in 5 exciting flavors – Luscious Litchi, Refreshing Lemon, Delicious Orange, Exciting Pineapple and Orange, and Juicy Mango. The new RoohAfza Fusion packs promise the double impact of the goodness of RoohAfza and fresh fruit juices, promising health and refreshment with a sensational twist of flavors.

Hamdard is also launching RoohAfza Milkshake, a one-of- its kind product, that beautifully brings together the nutritional value of milk with the refreshing heartwarming taste of RoohAfza. Consumed since ages in all households, and a kid’s all-time favorite, RoohAfza Milkshakes promises the scrumptious double dose of taste, and a unique sensuous dairy flavour in an ultra-safe Tetrapak packaging.

Hammad Ahmed, Chief Mutawalli, Hamdard Laboratories India commented, “RoohAfza has been a beloved drink of India for generations. Our teams have done a tremendous job in finding an expression of the flavour with tropical Indian fruits. It is a truly magical combination, made with Hamdard’s reputed quality standards, and crafted with passion. RoohAfza has been delighting customers for more than a 100 years and we hope our new offerings will continue to delight for many years to come. We have been receiving feedback that an overwhelming number of people drink RoohAfza with milk. So we took it as a challenge to present the best combination of healthy and quality milk with the unique flavours of RoohAfza, and we are proud of the final product. Those looking for the perfect milkshake need look no more. The Fusion range of RoohAfza with tropical fruits and the RoohAfza Milkshake have been prepared with Hamdard’s blending expertise to present the best ready-to-drink experience. We want our customers to enjoy their favourite drink in these new flavours that are convenient and delicious. ”

Mansoor Ali, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer said, “RoohAfza has occupied a prime space in the homes and hearts of millions, and is aptly called ‘The Drink of India’. With the objective of expanding the RoohAfza offering, and building bridges with the younger, convenience seeking consumers, we have strategically forayed into the Ready-to-Drink segment. RoohAfza Fusion, as the name suggests is a delightful mix of RoohAfza and fresh fruit juices in 5 exciting flavours. RoohAfza Milkshake provides the unbeatable combination of RoohAfza, milk, and vanilla, to provide for a lip-smacking sensorial delight. These products come to you in the aseptic Tetrapak packaging, ensuring safety and refreshing taste in every sip. I invite every discerning consumer to try these uniquely flavoured ready-to-drink products from the RoohAfza family. RoohAfza and its family, as always continues to be the ‘refreshingly local’ Indian brand that everyone loves.”