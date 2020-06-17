Home Big Grid Flipkart preparing to start hyperlocal delivery services

Flipkart preparing to start hyperlocal delivery services

-owned will soon launch a new hyperlocal delivery service that will enable customers to receive items from nearby stores, according to sources. is looking to start testing the service in Bengaluru in the next few weeks, beginning with grocery deliveries, the sources close to the development told PTI.

According to a PTI report: One of the sources said Flipkart will utilise the last-mile capabilities of logistics firm to facilitate the deliveries. Last year, Flipkart had led a US$ 60 million funding round in , which offers an on-demand, last-mile logistics network.

Flipkart did not respond to e-mailed queries sent by PTI.

The service will be available via the Flipkart app, and initially, deliveries will be done from local warehouses and select shops.

Online grocery delivery has gained significant traction amid the pandemic. With the entry of -owned in the segment, the competition is set to intensify further. Offline retailers, who have taken a major hit on account of the , are also keen on partnering digital platforms to facilitate delivery of goods.

In the past few months, Flipkart has partnered with retail chains like and to enable hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in various cities.

