Coca-Cola India introduces buttermilk product

Under its hyper-local strategy, beverage major Coca-Cola India on Monday launched ‘Spiced Buttermilk’, under its dairy brand ‘VIO’.

The company intends to gain more market share in India by developing region-specific localised products that suits the majority’s palate.

On the idea behind the new product, Sunil Gulati, Vice President, Technical & Supply Chain, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, said: “We have ramped up our focus on product innovation with an aim to build a localised consumer-centric portfolio.”

“Our intent with the launch of VIO Spiced Buttermilk is to create something for the community we operate in, to adapt to the local flavors of the country and expand our beverage portfolio to provide our consumers a beverage of their choice,” he added.

The brand — VIO — was introduced by Coca-Cola India in 2016 with the intent to make a ready-to-drink, value-added dairy beverage option available to the consumers. According to the company, the product is available via online and retain net works.

Speaking on the emerging buttermilk category in India, Vijay Parasuraman, Vice-President, Marketing, Coca Cola India and South West Asia, said: “India is the largest dairy production and consumption market in the world. This launch is our attempt to recreate the magic of spiced buttermilk that appeals to the certain regional tastes.”

At present, Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies. It re-entered the India market post the economic liberalisation in 1993.