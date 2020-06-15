Prospects Amid Crisis: Top 5 most innovative e-commerce fashion brands of 2020

Stitch Fix is the newest name to create a ripple in the global e-commerce world. Named ‘World’s Most Innovative Retailer in 2019’ by Fast Company, the company’s claim to fame is its innovative exploitation of AI and data science to win in today’s retail industry. Launched in 2011, Stix Fix focused mainly on a data-driven approach that helped it stand out among the hordes of digital retailers that exists today. Today, the company boats of an active user base of about 3 million consumers.

Although digital retail had an edge over traditional retail formats with features, it still had numerous shortcomings — consumers still had to browse through endless inventory options through a plethora of websites before they can actually make a purchase. What Stitch Fix initially focused on was easing the discovery process leveraging on data and algorithms. The company hired a pool of 100 data scientists and focused all its efforts on harboring as much data as possible. The data collected helped Stitch Fix to not only send personalized offerings to its consumers at a regular interval but also helped it provide feedback to its partner brands on improving their products. Consumers loved the convenience and its partner brands were overwhelmed with the feedback that came from Stitch Fix’s data driven approach, which enabled them to ameliorate their overall offerings.

Perhaps the most innovative part of the operational philosophy as well as its success is its willingness to think of itself as an “AI machine combined with human curation”. Also, to stay at the top of the game, the company also continues to push innovation across its app features. App features like Style Shuffle, that quickly became notorious as “Tinder for Clothes’, allows just anyone to rate their products – this has helped the company garner immense data beyond the feedback they’d get from customers through buying alone. This feature alone has aided the company to acquired more than a billion data points — and most importantly, it gave them a glimpse of not just products people buy, but products they want to buy.

In today’s digital age when every company is leveraging on data to identify consumption pattern, Stitch Fix used data to lead the company and that’s all that made the difference.