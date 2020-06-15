ORRA reopens stores in a phased manner

ORRA, one of India’s leading house of finest bridal jewellery, announced the re-opening of its retail stores after receiving government approvals.

The brand has commenced operations in all its stores across the country in a phased manner beginning with Goa, Bangalore, Punjab, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi, Madurai and Gujarat and Maharashtra. The brand has created a definitive COVID-19 safety SOP as they begin to re-open and run operations.

ORRA has rolled out a safety manual that ensures safety of all staff and customers. The staff has been trained exhaustively to adhere to all safety and sanitization protocols. Stringent protocols have been adopted to safeguard the health & well-being of the staff and customers. Measures such as following social distancing norms at the store, footwear sanitization before entering the store,temperature detection and sanitization of all surfaces every 2 hours, stringent cleaning of jewellery post each trial and provision of disposable gloves and N95 masks for everyone entering the store, have been put into place. Every store has undergone enhanced deep sanitization by a 3rd party service provider before re-opening.

For customers who are hesitant to step out of their house, ORRA is facilitating purchases through Whatsapp, where they can view, select and buy jewellery over a whatsapp video call.

ORRA will also extend a bouquet of offers to its customers for customers who may have missed out on purchasing jewellery due to the lockdown like upto 25 percent off on diamond jewellery, upto 50 percent off on making charges of 22KT gold jewellery, guaranteed minimum 25 percent off on making charges of 22KT gold jewellery and an additional 5 percent value on exchange of old gold jewellery subject to terms and conditions.

“We have re-opened our stores in a phased manner. Our commitment is to only move forward with the reopening once we are confident that we can safely return to serving customers from our stores. In every store, we are focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service. Customer & employee safety is our top priority and we shall endeavour to continue our operations by ensuring all necessary precautions are taken and guidelines issued by the authorities are followed.” said Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA.