Cantabil strengthens Omnichannel strategy, debuts at e-commerce marketplace

Further strengthening its Omnichannel strategy, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, one of India’s leading apparel brands made its debut in the e-commerce marketplace, entering into a venture with Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and Paytm.

With a total of 300+ stores across the country, this is the brand’s first among a series of online-retail initiatives that would be announced over the next year.

Talking about the growth strategy, Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil said “As we strengthen our presence both online & offline, we will continue to do whatever it takes to be there for all our customers, employees and other stakeholders. From a business perspective, we are continuously evaluating our ways to scale up cost-effectiveness and improve efficiency levels. While the pandemic has impacted both consumer behavior and demand, we strongly believe that with trust and confidence that the brand has garnered over 20 years, we will surely come out stronger and stand in good stead.”

Cantabil also unveiled its Spring Summer ’20 collection which features an extensive mix of formal-wear, casuals & ultra-casual clothing for men, women and children on all the e-commerce platforms. The collection is also available across all the Cantabil stores.

Sharing details about the impact of COVID-19 on the retail industry Shivendra Nigam, CFO, Cantabil said, “E-commerce will play a pivotal role post-COVID for the retail sector, as it will play a key role in maintaining market equilibrium. It is expected to bring back the sales for numerous retail players and for us, it would definitely be one of the key growth drivers moving forward.”

Adhering to the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments, as well as with the permission from local authorities, Cantabil re-opened all its exclusive brand stores in the orange and green zones across the country. All the stores were rigorously sanitized before restarting the business, the brand also rolled out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the well-being of both staff and customers.