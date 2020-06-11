ShopClues.com to promote ‘Made In India’ products

ShopClues.com, India’s leading value-for-money online marketplace, has launched the ‘AtmaNirbhar’ store on its homepage starting June 4th that will exclusively offer domestic products that are ‘Made In India’ across categories including fashion, footwear, home & kitchen, jewelry & watches, groceries, electronics, beauty and appliances and many more.

ShopClues.com’s new ‘AtmaNirbhar’ store takes forward the Indian Prime Minister’s ‘Vocal for Local’ message to the nation urging Indians to be self-reliant and buy products that are domestically manufactured and sourced. All local products in the new store will be easily identifiable with a ‘Made in India’ badge on product images.

“As part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ShopClues has launched this new online store to promote and support domestically manufactured products. Our platform will not only encourage more indigenous brands to flourish and grow through our customer base located across 31,500 pin codes in India but also help to reopen of MSME sellers while we continue to work behind the scenes to ensure efficient operations of the marketplace post lockdown. The ‘Made In India’ badge on each local product will give distinct visibility to the product helping customers to easily identify and pick out these products,” said Sanjay Sethi, Chief Executive Officer, ShopClues.

Local brands interested in being part of ShopClues’ are welcome to onboard as a seller and become a part of our seller community. At present, the e-commerce platform has over 2500 sellers falling under ‘Made in India’ initiative and over 1 lakh products can be identified with ‘Made in India’.

Some of these domestic brands include Digimate, Khadi, Pause, Clymb, Darkpyro, Ikall, Sukkhi, and Patanjali. It is planned to onboard new SME manufacturers/ sellers that can use the ShopClues’ platform to merchandise products made by them.

‘Made in India’ badge is currently live in M-Site and Website. The feature will available to App Customers very soon.