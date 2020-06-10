‘Responsible Whatr’ launches natural mineral water beverage in aluminium cans

Fabonest Food and Beverages Pvt. Ltd unveiled India’s first natural mineral water beverage ‘Responsible Whatr’ in sustainable and endlessly recyclable aluminium cans.

Responsible Whatr, offers water directly sourced from an untouched, virgin and a completely natural source in Solan, Himachal Pradesh in the Himalayas. The water is rich in naturally balanced essential minerals and ph of ~ 7.4 which is further purified and canned at their state-of-the-art plant.

The brand that offers the best possible alternative currently available against the single-use plastic bottles used to package drinking water and other beverages – Aluminium Cans comes close on the heels of the government’s provisions of the plastic waste management rules and their ambitious target of eliminating single-use plastics by 2022.

“Currently, the plastic waste generation in India is roughly estimated at 9.46 million tonnes annually, of which 40 percent remains uncollected. Keeping India’s plastic consumption in mind and the need to eliminate it, Aluminum was the natural choice for packaging for the brand. We are looking to hone in on this opportunity and grow our brand ‘Responsible Whatr’ in a big way. We are available pan India through our website/ e-commerce. For premium retails, however, we are available in Delhi / Mumbai and soon to be launched in other metros and states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh,” shares Ankur Chawla, Co-founder, and Responsible Whatr.

Aluminium does not contribute to heaps of landfills and is recycled 70 percent of the time as compared to glass and plastic. Additionally, aluminium does not alter the freshness of the water when exposed to light or heat and the water remains fresh and cold.

“It has never been a more exciting time for the industries catering to sustainable solutions than now since the consumers are also willing to push the envelope when it comes to their health and environment-friendly solutions. Responsible Whatr is very special for us since we’ve created it keeping in mind the best solution for the environment and nurtured it like our baby and hence our aim is to grow the brand well and make it a household name,” says Bhrigu Seth, Co-founder, Responsible Whatr.

The brand is also open to tie ups with hotels, restaurants/bars, airlines, corporates, HNI’s, marine industry, cruise ships, adventure sports, trekking, and fashion along with premium retail spaces. The future plan is also to tie up with renowned NGOs which are fighting for the conservation of beaches & oceans and assist in cleaning treks and take the country by a storm in a huge way.

Priced at Rs 60, the 500 ml can is available in retail stores and supermarkets like Foodhall in New Delhi with pan India online availability.