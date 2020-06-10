Vivek Gambhir resigns as Godrej Consumer MD & CEO; Nisaba Godrej to take charge

Leading FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Tuesday said its Managing Director and Chief Executive Vivek Gambhir has resigned citing “personal reasons”.

Gambhir will step down from the position on June 30.

Nisaba Godrej, currently the Executive Chairperson of GCPL, will assume the charge of MD and CEO of the company with effect from July 1, 2020, according to a company statement.

Gambhir, who had joined Godrej Group in August 2009, was elevated as the MD and CEO of the company in July 2013.

On his decision to resign, Gambhir said: “After 11 fulfilling and wonderful years with Godrej, it is time for me to move on to chart the next phase of my journey. For the past many years, I have been living away from my family and seeing them only on weekends.”

He added, “Recently, I had some health problems that made me think more deeply about my lifestyle. Thankfully, I have fully recovered. I would now like to be able to spend more time with my family.”

On the whole development, Nisaba said: “I also want to take this opportunity to thank Vivek for his many contributions to Godrej over the past 11 years. Vivek and I have had a strong partnership for over a decade. He is someone who has not only created a lot of value for Godrej, but has also been a wonderful friend and mentor to me. We wish him much success, health and happiness for the future.”

During his tenure, GCPL accelerated its diversification into emerging markets and acquired US-based brand Strength of Nature.

Gambhir further said that over the last decade, GCPL has transformed into a leading emerging markets home and personal care company, with ambitious aspirations.

“I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to lead such a fantastic team. I have partnered closely with Nisa over many years, and she been a key architect of GCPL’s growth journey. She has also been an amazing friend. I am sure that under her inspiring and authentic leadership, GCPL will achieve even greater success,” he said.

Nisaba was elevated as executive chairperson of Godrej group’s FMCG arm in May 2017.

GCPL is an over US$ 1.5 billion company having presence in over 90 countries. It has presence in the emerging markets of Asia, Africa, Latin America in categories – home care, personal care, hair care.