5 ways fashion brands can use Instagram to boost sales

With restricted movement and extended lockdowns around the world, the internet has become, for almost everyone, the fundamental medium of engagement. The result is a big spike in digital commerce, a phenomenon that is expected to be a mainstay in retail even post the pandemic.

Globally, there has been a 70 percent increase in internet time and 60 percent spike in engagement across various social media platforms over the past months. According to data revealed by Facebook recently, the company has seen up to 70 percent more time spent across their apps, with Instagram and Facebook Live views doubling in just a week.

Instagram, especially, was already evolving into an influential sales channel for the fashion industry and the coronavirus pandemic has only amplified its hold. With a billion individuals accessing the app every month and about 2 million users visiting business profiles everyday, it is no wonder that more and more fashion brands are making a beeline for the app’s selling potential.

Check out these popular tips, tricks, and industry-favorite features to help you create your own successful Instagram for fashion marketing strategy!