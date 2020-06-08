IKEA to reopen store in Hyderabad from June 8

IKEA India, part of the Ingka Group, will be reopening its store here from June 8 with strict and strong measures in place to ensure safety of visitors, the Swedish furniture maker said.

“As we reopen our store, health and safety of co-workers and customers are our topmost priority. We have put strong safety measures throughout the store, so that our customers and co-workers feel safe and confident coming back to the store.

“Having said that we will be limiting the number visitors, in adherence with social distancing norms. We also strongly encourage customers to use our new click and collect service which is totally contactless and safe,” Aurelie Raimon, Hyderabad Store Manager at IKEA said in a press release,

The store was closed on March 20 even before the lockdown was implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

With this announcement, IKEA now offers all possible options in the way customers can shop including regular online and Click & Collect service, the release said.

Click & Collect allows contactless and safe shopping. Customers can order online and pick up their products with their vehicle directly from the parking, it said.