Shopping centres, restaurants to open in Delhi from Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that malls, and restaurants in the national capital would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, but banquet halls and hotels would remain closed.

According to a PTI report: At an online briefing on Sunday, Kejriwal said hotels and banquet halls might be converted into hospitals in the coming days to treat coronavirus patients and therefore, they would remain shut.

“Malls, restaurants and religious places will be opening from Monday in Delhi in accordance with the Centre”s guidelines,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

The city government will comply with the instructions of the Centre and its experts like maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks at these places, Kejriwal said.

The Centre had said on May 30 that ‘Unlock 1.0’ would be initiated in the country from June 8 and the lockdown would be relaxed to a great extent.

The Delhi government also issued an order allowing opening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship except in the COVID-19 containment zones, “subject to compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare”.