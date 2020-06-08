Post-COVID Tech Trends: 5 technologies transforming the fashion retail sector

Global marketing research firms have ubiquitously called the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic an unexpected catalyst for tech adoption’ in the retail industry. While the retail industry’s increasing reliance on technology over the past few years goes unsaid, the challenges posed by the pandemic will invariably accelerate the rate of adoption of new technology and tools.

Even after lockdown restrictions are eased, convenience along with safety and hygiene regulations like social distancing, contactless shopping, etc., will necessitate a new approach and retailers will have no option than to rely on technologies for frictionless services and experiential shopping experiences.

We have listed 5 cutting edge technologies from around the globe that promise to be unfathomably beneficial in the post COVID-19 retail scenario.