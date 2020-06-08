BIBA reopens over 150 stores across the country, ramps up safety measures

Popular women’s ethnic wear brand BIBA started operations by reopening over 150 stores across India. Through these stores – some functioning on alternate days – BIBA is slowly coming alive after a lull of over 50 days due to the nationwide lockdown.

The relaxation in lockdown rules has come as a respite for retailers as sales stood at nil since the beginning of the first phase of lockdown. While businesses are gradually opening up offline and online/e-commerce too has started off now. BIBA will primarily focus to get maximum business going through e-commerce as it provides the convenience of contactless delivery.

BIBA’s loyal customers are elated with the reopening of stores in their localities and to provide them hassle-free service, their trusted brand is working out all measures to ensure that work is organized and safety is not compromised upon. BIBA is putting its best foot forward towards finding the right solutions for its customers and wants to leverage this opportunity to slowly revive the customers’ trust in offline shopping.

BIBA has opened stores in over 40 cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Patna among others. With the government allowing the reopening of shopping malls, few more stores are expected to open later this month.

BIBA is strictly following the advice of government health authorities and introducing a wide variety of measures to minimize the impact on public health. BIBA has taken the following preventive measures to ensure the safety of its customers as well as the staff:

– Crowd management in stores to ensure smooth functioning

– Cleaning and disinfecting stores at regular intervals

– Disinfection of washrooms every time they are used apart from sanitizing washroom fittings and other exposed surface areas at regular intervals

– Trial rooms are disinfected with spray pre and post each customer trial; similarly, garments are steam ironed pre and post each trial

– Provision of touchless cash points while encouraging contactless payments

– Social distancing and face masks are mandatory

– Regular sanitization of stores/outlets and disinfecting all touchpoints, ensuring that all the fixtures, door handles, handrails, and POS are cleaned at regular intervals

– Hand sanitizers at the entry/exit points and billing areas in the stores

Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA said, “We have a lot of loyal customers who absolutely love shopping from BIBA and we are delighted to serve them once again with the reopening of our stores. We hope to meet the current needs of all our customers and quickly bounce back to the pre-COVID-19 business. The south market has always been welcoming to us and we are sure that reopening of stores will be cherished by our patrons, though, it is too soon to expect that things will go back to normal.”

The online business is proving fruitful as people are cautious about stepping out. With the current scenario, there has been an increase in online shopping and most of our customers are also resorting to online platforms to buy our products.