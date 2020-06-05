Tupperware India resumes retail operations, reopens 40 pc retail outlets across 20 cities

Tupperware has reopened close to 40 percent of retail outlets across 17 cities including launch of its first exclusive brand store in Varanasi recently. These outlets are being opened in accordance with Govt. guidelines and all necessary safety measures like hygiene maintenance, social distancing, deep sanitisation etc. are being taken care of.

While COVID-19 posed various operational challenges for numerous businesses, it is imperative to accept it as the new normal for the time being and operate optimally within the limitations. In the past two months, the brand offered extended rental support to its retail outlet franchisee along with other customised initiatives to help them sail through these challenging times.

Talking about the reopening of the retail outlets, Deepak Chhabra, MD, Tupperware India said, “Retail is an essential channel for the company as it delivers an engaging experience about the magic of our products. The outlets demonstrates a wide array of products and customers can view solutions for prepping, cooking and even organizing their kitchen. I am glad that we are being able to resume operations partially and during such times where human contact needs to be to the minimum we are adopting another innovative method of engaging and educating our walk in customers at the outlet. We will be introducing the TAB which ensures a plethora of content on brand Tupperware. It’ll engage our audiences with our brand vision and heritage while educate them about all our products. Along with this it also would share recipes and interesting new methods of how our products can be handy in multi usage. It’ll be an added boon to our outlet advisors as well while interacting with the customers.”

Tupperware has reopened exclusive brand outlets across following cities in phase one – Gangtok, Bhilai, Dehradun, Amritsar, New Delhi, Pathankot, Jalandhar, Bangalore (4), Kochi (2), Katpadi, Chennai (2), Calicut, Ahmedabad (2), Nagpur, Rajkot, Goa and Baroda.

“I like to believe that every challenge comes with a silver lining and the new consumer demands emanating from this changing scenario are in sync with the ethos and values of our brand as millions of people are spending More Time at Home. New members are debuting in kitchen and we have a new set of consumers who are ‘cooking fans’ as they will continue to take interest in cooking even post lockdown. This newly debuted audience in the kitchen will introduce innovation in the Kitchen and homeware category. Therefore, they will shop more to experiment and upscale their newfound cooking talents. This evolution will automatically lead to good business and your unwavering commitment and comradeship will certainly bear results like it always did in the past,” added Chhabra.