Social distancing, contactless procedures must in re-opening hotels and restaurants: SOPs

Hotels and other hospitality units in non-containment zones, allowed to reopen from next week, have been directed to maintain social distancing, hygiene, and procedures to minimise physical contact between staff and guests, among others, as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on Thursday.

All hotels have been directed follow proper protocol and hygiene as per the SOPs and adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc. for both check-in and check-out. Luggage should be disinfected before being sent to rooms.

The government stressed that at least 6 feet social distancing will be followed. “All hotels and other hospitality units must take suitable measures to restrict any further transmission of Covid-19 while providing accommodation and other tourist services.”

Guests at higher risk – those who are older, pregnant or have underlying medical conditions – are advised to take extra precautions.

Each room is to be disinfected as the guest leaves.

The SOPs aim to minimise all possible physical contacts between staff and guests and maintain social distancing and other preventive safety measures against Covid-19.

The guidelines says that all entrance will have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only asymptomatic staff and guests will be allowed entry, only if using face cover/masks which have to be worn at all times inside the hotel.

The other measures to be adopted are frequent hand washing with soap even when hands are not visibly dirty, and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, wherever feasible.

“Respiratory etiquette to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly,” the guidelines said.

The hotels will encourage room service and takeaways instead of dine-in and the kitchens should properly sanitised regularly.

For the restaurants, seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. Disposable menus are advised to be used and instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins is to be encouraged. Regular checkup of staff has been made mandatory.

All are urged to undertake self-monitoring of health and report any illness at the earliest with the state and district helpline. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited and installation and use of Aarogya Setu app has been advised.

The government guidelines also said that persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes, and hotel management will take care of this.