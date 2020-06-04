Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe’s CEO steps down

PVH Corp, owner of a portfolio of iconic brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, announced that Daniel Grieder is stepping down from his role of Chief Executive Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe after 23 years in various management roles within the organization, and will be leaving the company to pursue other interests.

Martijn Hagman will succeed Grieder and become the new Chief Executive Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, effective June 2, 2020.

Hagman is currently Chief Operating Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe and Chief Financial Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, overseeing operations, finance, digital business transformation, technology, business development and the Tommy Hilfiger global sustainability program. He is a 12-year veteran of the Tommy Hilfiger leadership team and has been instrumental in Tommy Hilfiger’s impressive global expansion and the strategy that has led to PVH Europe’s consistent year-over-year growth.

“Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe came into this year on the same successful path they have been on, with strong sales trends and improving brand awareness, and connecting with consumers,” said Manny Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH Corp. “Daniel has been a champion of growing our innovation capabilities and expanding Tommy Hilfiger’s reach around the world, always pushing for a consumer-centric, digitally-focused and sustainable mindset, while building a very strong management team.”

“It has been a phenomenal 23 years,” said Grieder. “As we are in the midst of this seismic shift in our industry, we find ourselves in a unique position to make a change that I believe will launch us into a new era for the brand. It’s a good feeling to know I can pass my seat to Martijn – he’s been a true friend, trusted confidant and reliable co-pilot on the last 12 years of this journey. There is never a perfect moment to leave an organization you love; the options are to leave too late or too early, and I knew I wanted to make this change while still having the optimism, energy and passion I’ve always held onto in my career.”

Under Grieder’s entrepreneurial leadership, Tommy Hilfiger has been positioned as a leading lifestyle company with best-in-class product, consumer engagement, digitalization and corporate responsibility initiatives. Since Grieder became CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, in 2014, the Tommy Hilfiger business grew from $6 billion to over $9 billion in retail sales in 2019, and the Calvin Klein European business more than doubled in revenues and earnings.

Stefan Larsson, PVH President said, “Together, Daniel and Martijn have instilled a future-focused vision, putting consumers at its core and creating a product-driven culture. We are thankful for Daniel’s many years of strong leadership and great accomplishments. I have great confidence in Martijn as a leader with a deep understanding of the underlying value drivers of the business. His consumer-centric mindset and digitally focused leadership will successfully guide the next era of sustainable and profitable growth for Tommy Hilfiger and the European region.”

Hagman said, “It is an honor to continue to build on the achievements of the Tommy Hilfiger brand and PVH Europe alongside an exceptional and passionate management team. My thanks to Daniel extend well beyond the unwavering support, development opportunities and leadership he has provided over the years. We are confident in continuing to execute on the current strategic plan, and our focus for the coming months will be on the recovery and rebound phase of our global businesses out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Grieder will help transition his responsibilities over the next few months to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Both Grieder and Hagman have worked side by side with the brand’s founder and Principal Designer Mr. Tommy Hilfiger for many years.

“My belief and excitement for the future of our brand has never been stronger,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Daniel’s biggest gifts to our organization have been connecting the brand more strongly with our consumers and building a culture within the organization that is devoted to staying on the cutting edge of product, innovation and culture. Martijn has been on that journey, and, together, we’re going to keep writing the future of our brand – along with our partners and consumers around the world.”