6 key revival strategies for luxury industry post COVID-19

5 Rigidity to flexibility

Companies will have to devise newer ways to work, add new product lines as per the changing consumers’ lifestyles and explore new strategic associations. Once the lock down lifts, companies will have to redefine their processes. They have to ensure that safety, hygiene and social distancing norms are adhered in-store through contactless selection and try-ons, self-checkout counters, automated doors, etc.

Also, with onset of the pandemic, health and well-being has become priority for everyone. From ethical beauty products to organic food; from conscious clothing to fitness equipment, are seeing increase in demand. Likewise, there is surge in demand for household appliances, home decoration pieces, indoor games and electronic devices, as people are spending more time in their homes. Luxury brands should capitalize on the opportunity to serve these areas. Recently, French Fashion house, Louis Vuitton has unveiled designer gym equipment range. Similarly, top designers are entering into home décor or selling designer masks and chic track pants.

At this time of crisis, companies can look for new partnerships and alliances to strengthen themselves. For example, Walmart for the first time has entered the clothing resale market with online fashion resale platform ThredUp to sell previously owned branded clothes, shoes and handbags.

Note: The ability and speed to adapt to the new environment will be the key factor in determining the success of the brands.