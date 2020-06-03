44 pc urban Indians more likely to shop online after lockdown: Survey

Close to half (44 percent) of urban Indians are more likely to shop online once the lockdown is over and 21 percent people are less likely than before to shop in physical retail stores, a new survey said on Tuesday.

The survey of 1,011 respondents conducted by YouGov also revealed that among the different regions, East and West Indians (51 percent and 50 percent, respectively) are more likely to shop online in the future as compared to residents in North and South India (41 percent and 40 percent).

Likewise, the inclination to move online for shopping appears to be stronger among tier-1 city residents (51 percent) than Tier II and III residents (41 percent each).

According to the data, gadgets (68 percent), beauty & personal care (58 percent), apparels & accessories (56 percent) and home & kitchen appliances (51 percent) are the top categories where a majority of respondents have indicated their likeliness to buy online, once the COVID-19 crisis is resolved.

“The current COVID crisis and the subsequent lockdowns have helped accelerate the momentum for e-commerce,” Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India, said in a statement.

The survey found that even though people are currently buying online, the majority (73 percent) are either very or fairly scared about their safety while shopping.At present, one in three urban Indians (30 percent) have bought or are planning to buy beauty and personal care products online since e-commerce delivery resumed in their area amidst the COVID lockdown, the data said.

Demand for these products is the highest in Tier I cities at 37 percent. The findings also showed that most of the other categories, such as automobiles (83 percent), Salons & Spa services (78 percent); alcohol (74 percent), hardware (71 percent) and gardening (64 percent) consumers are likely to prefer shopping offline in physical stores.

The data also revealed that concern for safety is the highest among those in their thirties (at 67 percent) while worry about the fit or look appears to be strongest among respondents aged above 40 (at 35 percent).