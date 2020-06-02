Home Food Subway India logo wears a mask to raise awareness for safety

Leading quick service restaurant brand integrated a face mask with their iconic logo to reiterate the primacy of safety during the on-going pandemic. Accompanied by a ‘Stay Safe’ message, the unique logo has been introduced across the brand’s social media platforms temporarily.

Through this initiative, Subway India aims to emphasize its food safety practices and world-class hygiene standards followed across its restaurants. The logo, in its current form, aspires to remind everyone to take necessary precautions during this unprecedented situation, which has emerged as the new normal, for now.

, County Director, Subway, South Asia remarked, “Amidst this global health crisis, our foremost priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests, partners and stakeholders.”

He further added, “A logo is one of the most valuable assets and, as a responsible brand, we wanted to turn to our logo to convey that we are doing our best to ensure the safety of our community during this temporary health threat.”

Simultaneously, Subway® India is running an innovative campaign, #SubwayIsSafe, on their social media accounts to reinforce its existing health and food safety protocols. These measures include hourly sanitizing and disinfecting drill, face masks and single-use gloves for sandwich artists and delivery staff, touch-less delivery experience, secure supply chain, daily temperature screening of staff, to name a few.

Subway leads the way in the quick service restaurant industry in terms of its product line-up, which is traditionally deemed fresh and more nutritious. Subway India has been updating its look and feel in a new design for transforming its experience according to the likes and tastes of the new-age guest.

