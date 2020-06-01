No More Distancing From Fashion: Celio* re-opens its doors

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill affecting almost every industry – from the unprecedented pressure on health services, to the shuttering of non-essential businesses to supermarkets needing to consider their re-stocking tactics and opening hours. The outbreak of the pandemic has disastrously affected the life and livelihood of many in this country and the world at large. The consistent efforts by the government and healthcare workers have brought a considerable amount of relief to most places in this country allowing businesses to re-open.

Celio*, the French menswear brand which is the leading men’s ready-to-wear brand in Europe and many other parts of the world has re-opened its stores for business in India. Celio* has re-opened stores in cities such as Bangalore, Calicut, Hyderabad, Pune, Nizamabad, Warangal, Belgaum, Siliguri and Bhatinda. The brand’s website too has now resumed sales and is delivering garments wherever possible.

With the scare of the pandemic that still surrounds us, everyone is bound to be apprehensive about visiting stores. To ensure happy shoppers can shop safely, Celio* is sanitizing and deep cleaning their entire store, including disinfecting all surface areas like hand rails, product display counters, billing counters, etc. on a regular basis. All trial rooms are being disinfected thoroughly after each visit. All merchandise is being steam ironed from the inside out to ensure the safety of all costumers. To ensure the safety of the staff at the stores, the brand is providing each employee with sanitizers, new face masks and disposable gloves. The staff is asked to change disposable gloves four to five times in a day. All brand stores that have re-opened are following social distancing measures and the guidelines issued by the government. As a precautionary measure, all staff and customers will need to wear a mask at all times while in the store.

Speaking about the re-opening of the brand stores, Abhishek Shetty, Chief Marketing Officer and E-commerce Head, Celio* India said, “The COVID-19 outbreak has found all of us rearranging our lives and work like never before. Things of convenience aren’t so anymore. However, the steps taken by our government are crucial to our well-being, and surely if we follow the precautionary instructions provided to us, we’ll soon enough beat this pandemic, and rise stronger as a Nation. While we are unable to open all our stores yet, we are happy to announce the re-opening of our few key stores. At Celio*, ensuring our customer’s safety is of utmost priority and we are taking all the precautionary measures to make the customer’s shopping experience pleasant and safe. We have also resumed sales on our website.”