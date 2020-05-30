Unlock 1.0: Shopping Centres, restaurants to open from June 08

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to begin from Monday, June 1.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

The current phase of re-opening, ‘Unlock 1’, will have an economic focus.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared that the restrictions will be limited to only containment zones up to 30 June and that the prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner in areas outside these zones.

Phase I – As part of phased opening of activities, religious places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping centres outside containment zones have been allowed to reopen from June 8.

Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020. MoHFW will prepare SOP for these institutions.

Only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited

throughout the country. These activities are: International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places; and, social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ and other large congregations. In Phase III, dates for their opening will be decided based on assessment of the situation.