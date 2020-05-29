Burger Singh opens entrepreneurship opportunities for Indians

Burger Singh, Indian burger chain famous for its Indian twist, is now on a mission to groom food-entrepreneurs across the country. Through this initiative, locals will have the opportunity of owning and operating a Burger Singh cloud kitchen franchise outlet in their city.

Currently, the burger chain has 35+ outlets across India with another 20 franchises under fit-outs across the country in cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, and various regions of Punjab. Since the company is the only delivery focus burger chain in the country, it has survived the worst of the COVID shutdowns. Presently, the company is offering a franchise option only on the cloud kitchen models focused entirely on home deliveries.

The brand witnessed a huge demand for its products in tier-2 cities. Cities like Jaipur and Hyderabad have seen individual outlets do amazing 300-400 orders per day within the first week of their operations. This response has primarily been because of the substantial brand value, affordable price point and native Indian flavours. The brand has also expanded its horizons in tier-3 cities including Surat, Dharamshala, Korba, Zirakpur, Hoshiyarpur to make it accessible for customers across India. Thus, Burger Singh is a brand for all markets.

“With a mission to promote entrepreneurship and make India atma-nirbhar, we are inviting proposals from individuals who are interested in partnering with us and promoting the world’s largest Indianised burger brand, thereby creating a legacy of Indian burgers,” said Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO, and Founder of Burger Singh.

The burger delivery chain plans to roll out its second brand ‘Bowl Hub’ also from these franchisee kitchens. The brand currently has 20 outlets. The flexibility of having multiple brands within the same infrastructure thus offers a high return on investment.

Rahul Seth, Chief of Staff at Burger Singh further added “What we’re offering is a limited-time opportunity to start a cloud kitchen at the very affordable price tag of Rs 13 lakh. This includes Burger Singh, Bowl Hub and all future brands we roll out. We are looking for young, hungry entrepreneurs that want to take advantage of the current situation and grow rapidly. The quest is to find the right partners”

The restaurant owners with existing infrastructures can utilise their already running space and start a Burger Singh franchise with even lesser investment (less than Rs 13 lakh).

The brand also has established an international presence with three outlets and one food truck in London. The respective franchise partner of Burger Singh has plans to take this number up to 17 in the next three years. Burger Singh’s franchise managers are aggressively working on increasing the number of franchises across the country; with Delhi NCR, Punjab, Gujarat, UP, MP, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka being the regions with the highest interest in the franchise opportunities.