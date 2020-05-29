ITC’s B Natural and Amway India collaborate to launch immunity offering in fruit beverages

In a unique partnership, ITC’s B Natural and Amway India have collaborated to launch the first of its kind B Natural+ range for the Indian consumer. B Natural Juices & beverages, which believes in providing fruit nourishment to its consumers, intends to provide the dual benefit of Immunity + Fruit & Fiber to them with the launch of the B Natural + range.

The promise of supporting immunity is delivered by a unique clinically proven ingredient, which has been developed by ITC’s Life Sciences & Technology Centre (LSTC). ITC’s team of scientists at LSTC has been working on various health & nutrition areas for nearly a decade. During these trying times, Immunity has emerged as a key focus area. This Clinically proven Ingredient was tested in a randomized, double-blind placebo controlled clinical study conducted over a period of 3 months keeping in mind all the guidelines by ICMR and the study is registered in CTRI.

The new B Natural + range will be available in two popular variants – Orange and Mixed Fruit.

Amway is appreciative of ITC’s efforts in conceptualising the new product idea.

To ensure that the B Natural + range reaches consumers through a credible and expert partner and to get quick consumer feedback, this range is being launched with Amway India. As a strategic partner in the space of health and immunity, Amway India is expected to further accelerate reach to the consumers. Subsequently, the new range will also be available nationally across modern trade format, general trade stores and e-commerce websites, through ITC’s PAN-India distribution network.

Commenting on this unique partnership, Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive – Foods Division, ITC Ltd. “At ITC, we are committed to developing world class Indian products that address the needs of the Indian consumer. Given the current health crisis, Immunity of the entire family has emerged as a key consumer priority and B Natural proactively spearheaded the endeavour of providing an effective fruit beverage range this summer that could contribute to supporting immunity with a clinically proven ingredient. ITC’s innovation engine has been at work during this pandemic and the tireless efforts of our colleagues in the ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre has made the development of this range possible within a record time of less than two months. It gives me immense pleasure to announce our partnership with Amway India. This collaboration is a reflection of our synergies and our teams will be working closely on various programs in the area of health and wellness. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to make a meaningful contribution in serving our consumers and society even better.”

Talking about the exclusive collaboration, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. said “Amway is a brand of choice among health enthusiasts with Nutrilite being the world’s No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand, and enjoys a strong legacy of more than 80 years of pioneering and perfecting the plant-based approach to supplementation. Backed by the best of nature and the best of science, the Nutrilite All Plant Protein is known to be a foundational ingredient for immunity building. Currently given the heightened awareness around immunity, we believe that the Nutrilite All Plant Protein, known for its immunity properties combined with B Natural’s + range, is going to offer a delicious option for strengthening immunity, and will be a compelling value proposition for the consumers.”

He further added: “Currently, we are piloting and testing ground and also deploying resources and science based research to strengthen the partnership further. Our strategic partnership with ITC Ltd.’s B Natural is just the first step in the direction to help consumers integrate immunity boosting products in their daily diet and hence, the new fruit beverages range along with Nutrilite All Plant Protein, positions it as a great daily breakfast immunity strengthening option. Our extensive network of micro-entrepreneurs is best suited to provide recommendations on interesting ways of consumption and also seek insights to continue our innovations to address impending demand for nutrition. As we inch towards the food segment, we are confident of creating immense value for people through this partnership and further solidify our leadership in the health and immunity domain.”

The newly launch B Natural + range in Orange and Mixed Fruit variants with clinically proven ingredient to support immunity will be available in 1 liter packs at a price point of Rs 130.