Indian Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Show readies for the new normal

We are all part of the ‘New Normal’ now. The fashion jewellery & fashion accessory manufacturing industry’s resilience continues to stand the test of time. Reforms are in progression as the industry adapts to new ways to connect sellers with buyers and trade visitors, helping each other maintain physical distances, tide over travel and time constraints as well as save costs and recover from loss of business due to the pandemic. Besides, the shows must go on and continuance to meeting suppliers be maintained in preparation for the seasons to come, right?

So, organisers of IFJAS – the Indian Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Show are bringing in this annual trade appointment in a new format this season from June 1-4, 2020 at www.ifjas.in. It is a virtual trade show composed with engaging onsite experiences. Exhibitors include manufacturers from Delhi, Agra, Noida, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Moradabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Firozabad, Kolkata, Varanasi, Amritsar and all those cities as well as manufacturing clusters for fashion jewellery and related products, making the trade appointment a unique opportunity for buyers to explore a well spread product range with fashion jewellery; semi-precious jewellery; belts & wallets; hand bags and purses; fashion accessories; head and hair accessories; stoles and scarves; shawls; embroidered, beaded and sequined accessories; fancy footwear; and artisanal apparel.

Fascinating innovations and design theories put together with mix metals, elegant pearls, semi-precious stones, vibrant beads, horn, bone & shells, jute, wood, bamboo, terracotta and much more feature in head to toe adornments along with interesting textile based jewellery. Bijoux, boho chic, statement pieces, geometrics, fluid, layered, mix & match, classic and contemporary are just some of the collections defining intelligent raw material usage, innovative techniques in the making, intricately hand-crafted or gently machine finished, beautified with the colours from nature or embellished with threads, beads or sequins. Different raw materials, applications and re-invention of culturally backed designs through modern translations form part of the diverse range.

Among textile accessories there are fashionable protective wear, scarves, stoles and shawls, many enriched with embroidery, different printing techniques, batik, tie and dye, applique, etc. Then there are bags & purses for all occasions and hand crafted footwear. Game changers in the form of responsible fashion created from nature’s derivatives like hemp, jute, water hyacinth and eco-friendly fibers are up for grabs too. Components too feature among sought after products at IFJAS replete with wooden beads, terracotta beads, seed beads, loose amulets, shells, worked bones, stones, enamel charms and connectors. Ramp presentations have been an integral part of the show so they continue as web telecasts.

IFJAS is aptly suited for those sourcing for domestic volume retail in India as well as importers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, chain stores, brand owners, departmental stores, buying houses & agents, mail order companies, potential franchisees, designers & forecasters from all over the world.

This is an annual trade appointment organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), the apex organisation representing handicraft manufacturers & exporters in India. EPCH facilitates its 11,000+ members to customise and offer unique styles and quality products to the global sourcing community. Led by the world famous, and largest show IHGF Delhi Fair, beyond providing unparalleled business platforms to buyers & sellers, EPCH also provides comprehensive information about the sector to international buyers and ensures optimal interface between the Indian handicrafts industry and international buyers, facilitating harmonious business.

EPCH is recognised for its continuous pursuit of excellence. With its Headquarters in New Delhi, EPCH has regional/representative offices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Moradabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Saharanpur, Agra, Guwahati and Narsapur.