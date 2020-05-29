Dollar Industries unveils its brand new identity

Dollar Industries Limited, one of India’s leading brands in the hosiery segment, unveiled its new corporate brand identity with a fresh vision of ‘Wear the Change’.

Dollar Industries Ltd.’s re-branding exercise is the result of a calculated decision to create a youth-friendly image along with an improved brand architecture and user-friendly interface. The reinvigorated brand identity will assist in creating a synchronised brand portfolio and create a brand recall value amongst its end consumers and stakeholders. The brand identifies the changing market trends and the need to innovate and keep up with the change. The re-branding would ensure the brand responds to the market need for youthfulness and vigour.

The ‘Knitted and overlapping D’ in the logo symbolises Dollar’s identity and the knitting industry.

Sharing his thoughts about the new brand revelation, Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Ltd. stated, “Our brand identity focuses on ‘Wear The Change’ which is aligned with our business ethics to constantly innovate and keep up with the trends and changing consumer needs. The reinvigorated brand identity will provide a new dynamism to the business profile internally, to the end customers and stakeholders.”

“Our logo retooling exercise provides the brand a distinct identity. The ‘Knitted D’ symbolises our product line. The rebranding step has been taken to re-organize the brand architecture altogether making the brand visibility more precise and clearer. The company has become simpler in maintaining various categories which in return will make a positive change in the market,” Gupta further added.