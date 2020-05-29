L’Oréal India comes through for hairdressers

Our hairdressers play a huge role in making us look and feel confident, and over time they become our friends and confidantes. However, the pandemic and ensuing circumstances have significantly affected the community.

L’Oréal India’s Professional Products Division has launched a solidarity campaign called #LoveIsInTheHair to acknowledge the unique relationship between hairdressers and their clients. It salutes the hairstylist community by sharing heart-warming messages between them and their clients. Via open letters, celebrated hairdressers like Ambika Pillai, Jawed Habib, Sumit Israni, Kanta Motwani, Vipul Chudasama, Loic Chapoix, Rohan Jagtap, Akshata Honawar and many others, along with celebrities such as Lisa Haydon, Sophie Choudry, Malavika Mohanan, Rohit Bal share their appreciation and support for each other. The campaign is intended for consumers and hairstylists across India to join in and show solidarity with the community.

Launching the campaign, Lisa Haydon, actor and model, says, “Great hair plays a big part when being in front of the camera. For me hair has always been a way to express myself, to make me feel confident, beautiful, and strong. Having a great hairstylist, not just one who is great at their job, but someone who is easy to work with, interprets a vision effortlessly, someone you can get along with when on a film set for months, someone who gets it, is very important. The relationships built with the hairstylists I have worked with over the years…you know who you are…are cherished ones. They are lifelong friendships.”

D. P. Sharma, Director, Professional Products Division, says, “Hairdressers all over India have been impacted by the lockdown. Through this campaign, we want to create recognition and appreciation for the special relationship shared between a hairdresser and a consumer. It is often more than just a haircut or colour service; it turns into friendship and family. The campaign is an industry-wide initiative, bringing together the pillars and opinion leaders across the community. We are also drawing upon our own wide L’Oréal customer universe, across our signature brands, to spread the love. With more than 110 years of professional beauty heritage, L’Oréal is committed to serving as a partner and advocate for the industry.”