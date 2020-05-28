‘Serve at Home’ will open new business avenues for retailers in the post COVID era

10 THE ANGEL DONORS

IMAGES Retail is working closely with TRRAIN, which has set up a relief fund to offer and provide sustenance support to deserving retail associates and their families over the next three months until the COVID-19 situation comes back to normalcy. TRRAIN will identify retail employees who have no means of income post April-May 2020 and provide them with an income bridge for three months until they are able to seek alternate employment. TRRAIN will also leverage government schemes by connecting the associates to them for short- & long-term relief. In order to ensure transparency towards the money collected by the relief fund (which has already reached up to Rs 2 crore), a five-member independent board has been set up.

The beneficiaries (retail employees) will also be on-boarded onto the TRRAIN Circle mobile app (an app to help and enable a better life for the frontline employees employed in retail & another sector) to have access to over the phone counseling services, additional financial services, and e-learning courses to develop skills & disbursement of financial aid.

Through the Relief Grant, TRRAIN will be offering to the beneficiaries:

•Rs 4,000 per beneficiaries over a period of 3 months

•Enrollment to Government of India’s relief schemes for grants starting from Rs 1,000/-

THE HUMAN COST (Source: RAI)

– Small retailers expect to lay off about 30%, mid-size retailers 12% and large retailers 5% of their respective workforce as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

– Overall, 20% of the Indian retail workforce may be laid off.

Retail Panchayat hopes to benefit over 5,000 families with much-needed financial support in these difficult times.

Here is what some of the angel donors had to say:

How Will the Logistics Industry Support Retail?

Safe Express has been the backbone of the Retail Industry for many, many years now.

“Today, fashion is not limited to the mega metro cities alone – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai – it has extended to remote locations in Tier II, III and IV cities too. When organised retail started in India, we started modern logistics side-by-side. Safe Express has been associated with the fashion fraternity since modern fashion retail was taking shape. Today, we are servicing every square inch of India. We have reached 30,0338 pin codes and are delivering in every corner of the country,” said Pawan Jain, CMD, Safe Express.

He said that there is no such thing as pre or post COVID for both the retail and logistics industries, but that we will have to learn to live and learn to work ‘with’ COVID. Internally we are also learning and re-learning how to support brands in this new world. If you see, with the opening up of some markets, people have already started ordering and deliveries are happening very fast. Hopefully, we should come back to normal by the time Diwali season comes around – around September,” he added.

The Commercial Understanding of Malls

According to angel donor and guest speaker, Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Mall, “The rentals in malls work very differently and what makes them range from Rs 70 to Rs 700 is the category. Rents are not decided by malls, they are decided by category heads, and in these category heads by the lead retailer in that category.

Mahajan explained this with an example.

“If I decide I want 10 denim shops in my mall, which ones will I choose? I will of course go in for the 10 best denim retailers in the industry. Now, if there are 20 denim players in the industry and the mall only has spots for 10, then this means that they are fighting for those 10 spots. Now, the rent will be decided by the top 5 players in the industry, because when they produce per square foot, a certain top line, they know according to their business model to get back on their investment, how much rent can they pay. The player who is 5-15 percent away from the top performing retailer will push harder to make that rent money, while the one who is earning 30-40 percent lower than the top players will not be able to sustain. Now, these smaller players need to decide their business models accordingly because the rental is decided by the top player who is delivering the maximum topline per sq.ft. The others are simply playing catch up and they will always be dictated by the top player, never by the landlord or the mall,” he elucidated.

Retail Associates: The Soldiers Leading from The Front

“All businesses are facing a crisis, but we all want to move ahead with optimism. Thinking of our friends and soldiers (from my point) because they are the ones who lead from the front and a lot of our businesses survives because of the hard work they do on the floor, it is time for them to maybe take some rest, upskill themselves, as they are the next leaders of this industry. We are a young country; consumption will come back very soon. I think it’s time that businesses re-invest themselves. None of our friends should think that this is redundancy. Once these businesses have re-invented themselves all of these retail associates will be part of this new journey. I just want to say that it’s only when we give each other a hand that we can stand together collectively and be stronger than before. So, hang in there, the time will come back very soon before you know, do not get deterred by tough times like this and good times will come back soon,” said Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD, Anarock.

The Complete Lockdown of the Shopping Centre Industry

“One of the initiatives that I always wanted to take, and I have been trying to do, is to make my mall one of the most preferred places to work for – not just for the tenants but for the people on the floor too. And as a mall owner, I am trying to create an environment that retail associates whose brands are in Pacific Mall want to be posted here instead of in any other mall. The retail associate is the last point of a sale and I firmly believe that if your floor employees are happy and satisfied and this reflects in their body language, the sale will definitely go through,” said Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Mall.

“Going forward, we are working on the concerns over air-conditioning in malls. We are still working on how to bust the myth that air-conditioning perpetuates the spread of the virus. Every other infrastructure which has air conditioning will be working – airports and flights etc. If the middle seats of flights can be left vacant to adhere to social distancing norms, then why can’t multiplexes operate on the same principle? We have been trying to address these issues. We have been educating the concerned authorities and the public at large as to the precautions that malls are taking in as far as air conditioning goes, in order to instill confidence in our customers,” he stated.

A Ray of Hope

“Bhumika Group is developing two malls, one of course it at an advance stage of development and is scheduled to be launched early next year. Retail real estate is very closely associated with retail and it is not like a typical real estate where you sell, and you get out. You are actually partnering with your tenants and it is beyond a typical tenant and landlord relationship. According to me, the overview of the COVID 19 crisis is that this is a short-term problem – it could be a year or more till it is resolved but eventually things will come back to normal. People have to understand how to see this through, how to keep their heads above water. Life will become normal once we have vaccine or a cure,” said Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group.