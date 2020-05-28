Walmart partners with thredUP to enter popular fashion resale market

Over the last few years, Walmart has focused on expanding assortment of quality, on-trend, accessible fashion to help customers outfit themselves no matter their personal style or budget. In fact, Walmart has added nearly 1,000 brands to online assortment, including national brands like Champion, Jordache and Levi Strauss. It also offer private label brands Time and Tru, Terra & Sky, Wonder Nation and George, and customers love their exclusive, elevated brands like Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara and EV1 by Ellen DeGeneres.

Walmart will be offering even more fantastic brands with its entry into the ‌popular fashion resale ‌market through‌ online‌ ‌partnership‌ ‌with thredUP, the leading resale platform for fashion and accessories at mass market prices. Customers can find nearly 750,000 pre-owned items across women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags.

Items have been carefully evaluated and selected by thredUP for sale based on their overall quality and condition. Only pre-owned garments and shoes deemed ‘new’ or ‘like new’ by thredUP are available on Walmart.com. ‘Gently used’ accessories and handbags are also available.

To top it off, customers will have the added benefit of Walmart’s free shipping threshold on orders of US$ 35 or more and free returns to Walmart stores or thredUP – exclusive perks that have not been available to thredUP customers before.

“We are excited to join forces with Walmart to power a sustainable, secondhand shopping experience unlike any other. From Calvin Klein and Nike to Coach and Michael Kors, this digital partnership enhances Walmart’s fashion offering with fresh brands at amazing prices that their customers will love,” said Jenn Volk, Director of Product Management, thredUP.

According to thredUP’s upcoming 2020 Annual Resale Report, 70 percent of consumers have bought or are now willing to buy secondhand.

This partnership is the latest move to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion and offer customers the pre-owned items they might be looking for.