VAHDAM® Teas appoints Nikhil Sareen Chief Business Officer

Global direct-to-consumer tea brand, VAHDAM® Teas, which recently raised a US$ 11 million Series-C equity round has hired Nikhil Sareen as its Chief Business Officer for their online business.

He will help the company usher in the next level of growth and will run the online P&L for the company including e-commerce, D2C, technology and supply chain.

He comes with over 10+ years of relevant experience and will report to Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO.

Prior to joining VAHDAM®, he founded Schoolkart.com, an e-commerce store selling school merchandise, which raised external capital and reached scale. He recently exited the business. He was also among the startup leadership team setting up Amazon’s e-commerce business in India.

“VAHDAM® has built a unique playbook as India’s first truly global brand, utilizing the digital infrastructure effectively. I am very excited to join Bala and the team and hope to take VAHDAM® to the next level over the next few years and build it to be one of India’s most recognized consumer brands globally,” said Nikhil Sareen.

“Sareen is an experienced leader. I am thrilled to have him join our team and help the brand usher into the next phase of growth. He brings a lot of balance and execution prowess to our current organization structure and we look forward to further strengthening the brand, globally. The post COVID-19 offers tremendous opportunity for online-grocery and consumer brands like ours. And, we are strengthening the team for the next decade of growth,” said Bala Sarda.

The company has till date raised over US$ 17 million funding from India’s top investors including VCs like Fireside Ventures, Sixth Sense Ventures, Mankind Pharma, SAR Group, Urmin Group, Chona Family and entrepreneurs like Kris Gopalkrishnan (Infosys Founder), Pankaj Chaddha (Zomato Founder), Amrish Rau (PayU Founder) amongst others.

The company, which gets ~90 percent of its sales online primarily through its websites and marketplaces, is the fastest growing brand in the tea and superfoods category.

Founded in 2015 by Bala Sarda, VAHDAM® Teas is building India’s maiden home-grown global tea brand, taking India’s finest teas and superfoods to consumers worldwide under a home-grown label.

VAHDAM® was recently awarded the GLOBAL SMB of the year by Jeff Bezoz in person during his visit to India earlier this year.