Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care brand

Superstar Salman Khan launched his own grooming and personal care brand FRSH on social media on Sunday.

According to a PTI report: Considering the importance of hygiene and sanitisation during the coronavirus pandemic, Salman said he decided to launch a sanitiser as the first product under the brand.

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming, the actor posted on his Twitter page alongside a video in which he can be seen introducing the brand.

He said other products will also be launched soon and can be purchased from http://frshworld.com. The products will also be available at various stores across the country once the supply begins.

Salman already owns an apparel brand under Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation, a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged in India.