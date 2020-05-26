Home Beauty & Wellness Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care brand

Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care brand

By  
-
SHARE

Superstar launched his own grooming and personal care brand on social media on Sunday.

Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care brand

According to a PTI report: Considering the importance of hygiene and sanitisation during the pandemic, Salman said he decided to launch a sanitiser as the first product under the brand.

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming, the actor posted on his Twitter page alongside a video in which he can be seen introducing the brand.

He said other products will also be launched soon and can be purchased from http://frshworld.com. The products will also be available at various stores across the country once the supply begins.

Salman already owns an apparel brand under Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation, a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged in India.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR