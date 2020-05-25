A Leader’s Perspective: Defending retail against coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic that continues to sweep the globe has overwhelmed health services and has taken a catastrophic physical and emotional toll on communities across every continent. With countries locked down and the closure of mass industry, the impact on the global economy is unprecedented.

Retailing is at the centre of this crisis, with iconic institutions permanently closing their doors and millions losing their jobs. Panic buying, volatile supply-chains and the boom in e-commerce has meant that retail has had to learn and react to meet the needs of the nation.

Click here to download the report.