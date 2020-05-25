Reliance launches JioMart online grocery service in 200 towns

Reliance’s JioMart, online grocery shopping, has gone live in more than 200 towns in the country.

Customers can place orders on the website jiomart.com even as Reliance is yet to introduce its app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Orders through WhatsApp are also likely to be rolled out across the country, taking a cue from its pilot in Mumbai region.

The platform is currently selling essential products like grocery, fruits and vegetables.

JioMart is offering discounts across categories for example, up to 50 percent off on flours, sooji, noodles, pasta, sanitary napkins, spices, fruit juices and soft drinks etc. Reliance is also offering private label products across multiple categories under brands such as Good Life, Expelz, Scrubz, Healthy Life, Siega etc.

“Big town or small, JioMart delivers in over 200 towns, starting today!” Reliance Retail CEO (grocery retail) Damodar Mall tweeted on Saturday, announcing the move.

JioMart, the e-commerce venture of Reliance’s retail arm, offers free express grocery delivery from neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores. It will pose a formidable challenge to local rivals, which are also betting big on groceries for their growth.