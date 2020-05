5 ways fashion brands can utilise the lockdown to ramp up business post COVID-19 pandemic

1 1 KEEP UP THE COMMUNICATION

The COVID-19 pandemic has tagged along massive shifts in consumer behaviour and it is utterly important for brands to change their behaviour with it. The foremost responsibility of any smart brand or retailer amidst this crisis is to keep communication lines open and build a relationship with both consumers and staff.

Brands can use SMSs, emails and social media platforms for direct interaction with customers and gatherable data on their preferences. They should also focus on changing campaign strategies, providing digital entertainment, and coming up with products that are relevant to the times. These will go miles in establishing a deeper connect with consumers and ensure positive returns in the long run.

Modern consumers tend to resonate with brands with strong sense of social responsibility. Hence, you can also consider delivering simple messages that address the support for efforts the ongoing pandemic.

Similarly, it is equally crucial for brands and retailers to keep communicating with staff members and employees. Just

like everyone else, they are scared too and are banking on their employers for some semblance of support or security. This will give them a sense of belonging thereby boosting their morale and optimism is in uncertain times as such, which in turn will ensure high loyalty and dedication in the turbulent times that lay ahead.

Even after the lock down ends the footfall is expected to be thin. Hence, this also is great opportunity to encourage employees learn new skills and grow in their professional front.