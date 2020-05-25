5 ways fashion brands can utilise the lockdown to ramp up business post COVID-19 pandemic

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to its knees and it is proving to be a testing time for businesses across the globe. As extended lockdowns, social distancing and working from the confines of homes have become the new reality, fashion brands and retailers across the world are struggling to mitigate disruptions and cope up with revenue reductions.

We are in uncharted territory where nothing is certain. Nobody knows when businesses will come back to normal.

While it is hard to predict the post pandemic scenario, it can safely be stated it will take some time before things to come back to normal. In the meanwhile, players across the value chain can definitely utilise this time to up their career skills. We bring you a few basic steps that will help you prepare your brand/business to shine though the times of uncertainty that awaits us all.