‘Opening of shops on odd-even basis can contribute sales turnover of at least Rs 2,000 cr within next 50 days for ACs and Refrigerators’

With almost 60 percent of the peak sales season for ACs and Refrigerators gone, retailers of cooling products in Delhi have lost over Rs 3,000 crore business amid the extended lockdown.

Group of top retailers and distributors of electronics and appliance in Delhi had written earlier to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his intervention to support them in conducting business by providing clarity on standalone and colony shops, allow warehouse opening and delivery of goods by goods rickshaw, auto rickshaw and tempo’s. These retailers also appealed for ‘Odd-Even’ like formula to open shops of urgent seasonal products. With Delhi Government’s announcement to open shops on odd-even basis, top retailers and distributors of electronics and appliance said that this will hopefully minimize their turnover loss and will contribute the sales turnover of at least Rs 2,000 crore within next 50 days put for only Air Conditioners & Refrigerators.

The retailers are confident that this will help consumers in purchasing products which are the need of the hour to beat the soaring heat. Top retailers and distributors comprising Sargam India Electronics Pvt. Ltd, Vijay Sales, Deltron Distributors, KBM Electronics, Electronic Paradise, Super electronics, Santosh Distributors, Jeevan Jee Electronics etc. also insisted on these efforts to secure employment for frontline salesman, back-end staff and labour class.

Deepak Bansal, CEO, Sargam India Electronics Pvt. Ltd said, “Many states in the country have employed innovative methods to facilitate opening of markets. These are by and large based on Odd-Even scheme of vehicle movement in Delhi started by the Arvind Kejriwal. We welcome Chief Minister’s move to allow the opening of markets on odd-even basis. We are confident that the new guidelines for the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown will infuse some life to business and help in gradually opening the economy.”

Retailers have assured that there will be proper screening of employees and customers before entering the premises, sanitization of store and office premises on a daily basis, allow customers only after proper sanitization process, maintain social distancing along with all the necessary precautions for delivery and after sales services as per the MHA guidelines.