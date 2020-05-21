Bonn Group forays in healthy breads, launches NU Health Range

Bonn Group, one of India’s leading manufacturers of baked products, launched their NU Health Range with an objective to introduce healthy eating habits among Indians who are increasingly falling prey to lifestyle diseases. This is the series of healthy breads which are vitamin enriched and are also boosted with the goodness of herb and seeds. It also contains flax seeds, wholewheat and oat fibre.

The Bonn’s NU Health Range of breads – Herb & Seeds, Active Heart, Active Nutrition and Digestive Balance – provide a mix of vitamins, protein, iron and a host of other nutrients for a balanced and a healthy diet.

“Bonn believes in persistent innovation and being the leaders in the Category, it is prime responsibility of the brand to keep striving for innovations and offer healthy and lifestyle products to their consumers. Today’s, consumer also needs something different and exclusive. Consumer is more evolved, health conscious and need nutritious foods to keep the lifestyle like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, immunity, vitamin/iron deficiencies at bay. So, NU Health is solution to these problems. It is a concept; not a product. We also want to encourage our patrons to follow a balanced life with fibre-rich diet and regular exercisewith the launch of the new bread,” said Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.

Herb & Seeds Bread: In order to boost immune system to fight coronavirus pandemic, we have added essential ingredients like turmeric, black pepper, oregano, sunflower seeds andpumpkin seeds. Turmeric helps in regulating the immunesystem and quick healing. Oregano contains compounds like carvacrol and thymol that help boost theimmune system, Black pepper has anti-oxidant properties, pumpkin seeds are a rich source of Omega-6Fatty acids and sunflower seeds contain selenium which controls cell damage.

“The addition of this new variant of bread is one more step in the direction of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enhancing the body’s natural defense system to fight against Covid-19. Afterall, good health is the harbinger of happiness. While there is still no cure for the disease, a lot of health experts are saying that a strong immune system could help because predominantly coronavirus is affecting those whose immunity is compromised be it elderly, infants or people suffering from co-morbidities, Mr Singh added.

The other range of NUHealth breads also helps in strengthening your digestive tract and maintaining good intestinal health, thanks to high fibre content.