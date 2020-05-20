Watch Video: As Thailand reopens, malls welcome shoppers to the new normal

As Thailand gradually reopened on Sunday, May 17 following the country’s successful control of the COVID-19 outbreak, Bangkok’s flagship malls and department stores, such as Siam Paragon, Emporium and EmQuartier, welcomed their first visitors in two months to a shopping experience adapted to the new normal, executives at the malls said.

Thailand, which back in January recorded the first confirmed case of COVID-19 outside of China, has in the past two weeks seen the daily number of new cases falling to single digits, enabling the country to enter a second phase of relaxation of the lockdown. Thailand, which has received praises from WHO and others for its health system and effective flattening of the curve, registered 3,028 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 56 fatalities.

“We are pleased to see Thailand’s success in handling this crisis which enables us to resume operations, but, for us as for our clients, this comes with a strong sense of responsibility and a need to adapt to the new normal,” said Kriengsak Tantiphipop, CEO of The Emporium and Executive Committee of The Mall Group Co., Ltd.

“We have implemented measures, including registration, UV sanitisation and touchless payment, which will ensure the safest possible shopping and lifestyle experience to all,” added Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer of The Mall Group, which comprises Siam Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, and The Mall shopping centers.