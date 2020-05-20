Survey: Deloitte global state of the consumer tracker

In the span of a few months, what started as a global health crisis has also morphed into an economic crisis. The world has not seen these two forces so interwined since the 1918 flu epidemic. As economies the world over seek to reopen, Deloitte is keenly interested in the impact of the interplay between personal health and financial well-being on consumer behaviour.

When will consumers feel safe enough to return to work, stores, theatres, restaurants and travel? When will they return to the old behaviours or will new ones be born? Will stay-at-home orders create pent up demand?

To begin to answer these questions, Deloitte is conducting longitudinal biweekly surveys of consumers across 13 countries.

