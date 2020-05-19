ZFW Hospitality launches cloud kitchen brand Biryani Street across south Delhi and Gurugram

ZFW Hospitality Pvt Ltd, operator of the Biryani Street brand has launched 11 cloud kitchen outlets across South Delhi and Gurugram during COVID-19 in its first phase.

Biryani Street has been launched with an aim to serve a hygienically prepared and safely delivered biryani meal. The brand plans to spread to all pin-codes across NCR with 50+ stores by the end of this year. Going forward, ZFW plans to expand to various geographies across India and aims at achieving the 500+ cloud kitchen outlets milestones within three years. The company is also building a robust tech-enabled platform to manage the operations of all its cloud kitchens and Internet restaurants seamlessly.

As part of ZFW hospitality, the team is mentored and supported as a portfolio of Huddle, a leading incubator in Gurugram. Its Cloud Kitchen Concept Biryani Street follows the 100 percent contactless preparation methodology. This method has been devised during COVID; wherein all the staff members of their central kitchen facility never comes into direct contact with the ingredients that go into the dishes with bare hands. All food containers are sanitized and carefully packed before dispatch.

Currently, the brand serves eight types of biryani starting from vegetarian delicacies like Vegetable Hyderabadi Biryani, Paneer Makhani Biryani and Nonvegetarian delicacies like Chicken Afghan Biryani, Classic Chicken Hyderabadi Biryani Mutton Dum Biryani and Mutton Seekh Biryani along with Chef’s signature Butter Chicken Biryani and Goan Prawn Biryani. The brand also delivers sides, which include Curd, Classic Lemon Iced Tea, Classic Peach Iced Tea, Forest Berry Iced Tea among others.

Founded by Madhav Kasturia, ZFW Hospitality Pvt Ltd has been able to develop strong cloud kitchen delivery brands successfully. Beijing Street is one of the anchor brands of ZFW’s portfolio and has been adjudged one of the best pan-delivery delivery options in Delhi/NCR. ZFW currently has 24 Internet restaurants across 13 cloud kitchens in NCR. ZFW has serviced over 3,00,000 Delivery orders since inception & they believe in the 1 percent done philosophy.