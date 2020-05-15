Restaurants, electronic, sweet shops to open in Rajasthan

Although the fourth phase of the lockdown is yet to begin from May 18, the state government in Rajasthan has extended the scope of exemption to bring the business back on track.

From Thursday, restaurants, sweet shops, hardware and construction shops, AC-coolers, TVs, electronics, electronic repairs and automobiles can be opened in the state. Roadside shops or Dhabas can also be opened on the highway roads in the rural areas. Following instructions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Home Department issued the orders late on Wednesday night.

The restaurants were permitted to operate earlier, but with a condition of home delivery only. Now take away facility has been added to it, which means that one will be able to pack food and take it home as sitting and eating inside restaurants continues to remain prohibited.

A similar rule will apply to the sweet shops as well. Restrictions will remain in place in curfew areas as before, says the order signed by Rajeev Swaroop, Additional Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, the order further says that all guidelines related to social distancing, wearing masks by consumers and owners of the entity and sanitisation need to be followed in these outlets.