MakeMyTrip rolls out gourmet meal delivery service

Online travel major MakeMyTrip has rolled out an online gourmet delivery service in partnership with luxury and premium hotel chains and independent properties across cities in India.

With traditional dine-in experiences coming to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, MakeMyTrip aims to bring culinary experiences from top restaurants to the doorstep of discerning customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

It said: “With a commitment of adhering to food safety and hygiene standards, MakeMyTrip will be delivering orders through third-party service providers in respective cities.”

Opening up the new offering, Deepak Tuli, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Businesses at MakeMyTrip said: “As the world adopts life-altering measures to adjust to the new order, customers are seeking options that can help them with familiar experiences in safe and hygienic environment. Our new online gourmet delivery initiative is a step towards ensuring that food-lovers continue to enjoy their in-city fine-dining experiences by bringing their eating-out adventures to their homes.”

Available on the MakeMyTrip app, the offering is available under the ‘Meals & Deals’ category on the home page and is being rolled-out in phases on the Android and iOS platform. In the coming weeks, the company plans to extend the new offering to other cities including Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata and others.