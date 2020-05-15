Watch Video: Shoppers Stop reassures consumers on precautionary steps taken while reopening stores

Shoppers Stop, India’s leading fashion and beauty destination released a video, reassuring customers on the precautionary steps taken to ensure a healthy and safe shopping experience. With the stores opening in green zones customers can now shop at stores while adhering to safety norms.

Safety measures taken are as follows:

– Mandatory registration of all employees and customers with Arogya Setu App

– Mandatory health check-ups for all staff

– Customer Care Associates handle all products only while equipped with masks and gloves

– Enhanced sanitization at stores as per WHO guidelines

– Sanitizers available at every floor

– Baggage counters closed to avoid contamination

– Social distancing to be observed inside stores

– Sanitization of all garments from the trial room

– Contactless payments with e-bills

– Contactless delivery

– Sanitization of warehouses as per WHO guidelines

– Safe and sanitized packaging

– Returned and exchanged products will be sanitized and steam ironed