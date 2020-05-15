Decathalon introduces a range of zero-contact and safe shopping options as select stores re-open

Decathlon, one of the world’s leading sports retailer, is opening stores in locations where retail operations are permitted under current lockdown relaxation guidelines. To ensure a safe shopping experience, Decathlon has introduced a series of zero-contact and innovative, technology-enabled shopping options in addition to stringent in-store safety and health related compliances.

Currently, 22 stores are open across 16 cities with additional re-openings expected (subject to local guidelines and provisions).

Staying fit and active through is essential for one’s overall well-being and in leading a healthy lifestyle. Decathlon encourages sports and fitness enthusiasts to follow all health and safety norms, practising physical distancing and wearing masks at all times.

The easiest and safest way to shop is on Decathlon’s India online store or Decathlon app. All orders are shipped directly to the safety of customers’ homes from regularly sanitized warehouses and facilities. Delivery of orders is enabled through frequently sanitized transportation, including last-mile delivery vehicles, which are regularly checked as per company safety protocols maintaining consistent hygiene.

Newly introduced shopping experiences built around safety and zero-contact approach in addition to newly introduced in-store protocols include:

Reserve and Collect

Decathlon customers can order, pay online and within two hours of receiving an SMS-notification confirming the order, can collect their merchandise through any of these two newly introduced formats:

Drive-Thru pickup (where available): Designated pickup areas have been marked at car-parking facilities of stores where the drive-thru option is available. Upon arrival at the parking area, customers need to simply share their order ID with Decathlon teammates and their merchandise is placed directly into their vehicle to maintain zero-contact.

Store pickup: Similarly, for customers who wish to visit any of Decathlon’s open stores after ordering and paying online, they can pick up their order from within a designated, zero-contact pickup area inside the store after sharing their order details with Decathlon staff.

Scan and Pay

For customers opting for an in-store purchase, Decathlon has introduced an innovative ‘Scan and Pay’. All one has to do is choose from the more than five thousand off-the shelf products, scan a barcode by using the Decathlon app, pay on their phone using their preferred payment option, and exit. No more waiting in line or paying at the cashier counter. Scan and Pay is an immersive yet zero-contact shopping experience.

Play It Safe

All operating stores are strictly adhering to the prescribed local guidelines on top of Decathlon’s stringent, internal operating protocols. These include – but are not limited to – physical distancing of at least two metres, using hand sanitizers frequently, wearing masks at all times, temperature screening for all walk-ins and Decathlon teammates. In the interest of safety, all high-contact areas, including washrooms are frequently being sanitized. Decathlon teammates are well trained on health and safety and are following hygiene procedures such as not sharing food or any personal belongings, practising non-contact sports and staying within the store premises for their meals.

Staying with the zero-contact strategy, all product testing and trials along with in-store playgrounds or experience zones are closed.